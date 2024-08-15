Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for using what he described as a “horrific” homophobic slur toward a fan during a game over the weekend, but it seems like that has only helped his popularity among Major League Baseball fans.

During a game against the Houston Astros over the weekend, a fan heckled Jarren Duran as he stepped up to the plate. Duran responded by telling the fan to “shut up” and calling him a homophobic slur. After the game, Duran apologized for his comments, calling it a “truly horrific word” and indicating that he felt “awful” about it.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in a statement. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

Duran was suspended for two games as a result of the slur, but he has clearly received a lot of support as Fox News reported that his jersey was the highest-selling jersey in the MLB store this week.

[Fox News]