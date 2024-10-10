Tropicana Field

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, and it did some serious damage to the stadium that houses the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

Milton was a dangerous Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall in Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. And it seems those strong winds did some serious damage to Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play their home games.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday night, the roof of Tropicana Field could be seen destroyed and in tatters as a result of the storm.

While the Rays were not using the stadium since the team did not clinch a spot in the postseason, the stadium was being used to house first responders.

Needless to say, the video led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Everyone stay safe,” one fan said on X.

“That’s wild! The storm really took its toll on Tropicana Field. Hope everyone stays safe and they can assess the damage soon!” a fan added.

“there were thousands of emergency beds set up there… omg” another fan said.

“Who thought that would have been able to stand up in a hurricane why they set it up for linemen to stay?” another fan questioned.

“This must be a significant loss not just for the Rays but for the entire St. Petersburg community,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see the extent of the damage once the storm clears.

[Nick Burch]