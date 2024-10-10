Tropicana Stadium Roof

Hurricane Milton made landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night, and it did some serious damage to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Milton made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane that had sustained winds of 120 miles per hour at landfall.

Though its strength diminished as it moved inland, it still was able to do some significant damage, including ripping the roof off of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a video shared by X user Seth Weaver on Wednesday night, the roof of the stadium was reduced to tatters by the storm.

Tropicana field is losing its roof #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/z8F1HeT08f — Seth Weaver (@seth_weaver6) October 10, 2024

While the Rays were obviously not actively using the stadium since the team did not make it to the postseason this year, the stadium was being used as a shelter for first responders.

It’s not immediately clear the extent of the damage to the stadium or the timeline for any possible repair, but it is clear that the team will need to have some significant repairs done before it is in any condition to host another baseball game.

Milton was a Category 5 hurricane before it made landfall on Wednesday night.

Though it was downgraded to a Category 3 by the time in made landfall, it clearly was still capable of major damage.

