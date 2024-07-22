Donald Trump Fist Pump

Earlier this month, former United States President Donald Trump was nearly killed by a gunman at one of his political rallies as a bullet grazed his ear during his speech. After the threat was eliminated, Trump quickly rose to his feet and pumped his fist to his supporters saying “fight! fight!” and one Major League Baseball star made a reference to that now-iconic fist pump during a game.

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, Rays star shortstop Taylor Walls hit a double at the top of the fifth inning and he celebrated the big hit by paying homage to Trump.

After he reached base safely, Walls pumped his fist in the air and said “fight! fight!” just like Donald Trump did shortly after the assassination attempt.

Taylor Walls did the Trump "Fight! Fight!" after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

Of course, this move from Walls came on the same day that Trump’s opponent, United States President Joe Biden, announced that he would no longer be pursuing re-election, dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential race.

Needless to say, it is pretty clear who Walls will be supporting in the upcoming presidential election in November.

