The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t be without one of their star players as Spring Training approaches.

Freddie Freeman, the 2024 World Series Most Valuable Player, had lingering injuries that he had to take care of in the offseason. While maybe his prognosis seemed in doubt after the Dodgers’ World Series win, Freeman is in the mix.

Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya reported Saturday that Freeman has begun swinging the bat. While he doesn’t anticipate being ready for when the Dodgers begin Spring Training games, he will be ready for the start of the 2025 MLB season.

“Freddie Freeman has started swinging, but hasn’t started running yet after ankle surgery. Freeman said he won’t be in Cactus League games to start but expects to be ready for Tokyo,” Ardaya posted on X.

Freeman is one of the most decorated players of his era. His MVP performance helped lift the Dodgers over the New York Yankees in a five-game series this past October in the Fall Classic. Freeman helped win the Dodgers’ second World Series championship since 2020 and their first in a full season since 1988. The two-time World Series Champion is also an eight-time MLB All-Star, all in the National League. The 2024 World Series MVP also has won the NLCS MVP award and won the 2020 MLB MVP award during the COVID-shortened season.

He’s also a there-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner to boot.

The Dodgers will surely enjoy having his presence again in 2025. They’ve been rocketing ever since they signed him, and don’t appear interested in stopping now.

We’ll likely see Freeman in March when Los Angeles plays the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.