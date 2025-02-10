Oct 24, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) looks on during the team workout prior to game one of the World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been Major League Baseball’s premier franchise for the last few years. Fueled by Most Valuable Player winner Shohei Ohtani, the team won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees. The Dodgers won in a quick five-game series, easily passing by the Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts has been a lightning rod for criticism over the years. But the team keeps winning, and keeps leading them to victory. So, he’s earned a contract extension.

Ahead of Spring Training, Roberts discussed where he and the team are at when it comes to an extension on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight podcast with longtime reporter and personality Buster Olney. Roberts was mum, but hoped a deal would get done.

“Hopefully, everything takes care of itself. But it’s about value. And I love this organization, but yeah, you want to feel your value. Absolutely,” the Dodgers manager said via MLB Trade Rumors.

Roberts has managed 1,357 games for the Dodgers since he took over in 2016. He has led Los Angeles to eight National League West Division championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), four NL pennants (2017, 2018, 2020, 2024), and two wins in the Fall Classic (2020, 2024).

The Dodgers are also not exactly scraping the barrel for money either. So Roberts certainly will have a case at the bank.

Los Angeles will begin the 2025 MLB season as the favorite to win the World Series this October.