The Michigan Wolverines tapped one of their university’s most famous alumni on Saturday before a showdown with the Texas Longhorns.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter addressed the team, though he lamented his lack of experience in such an area during a later appearance on the Big Noon Kickoff Show on Fox.

“Having absolutely zero experience playing football in my life, I don’t know if anything registered with them,” Jeter said of his speech to the Wolverine players.

“I think it’s just basically sharing a message, a message of when you’re on top, when you’re winning and trying to repeat, do it again. I mean, sustainability over time is very, very challenging, and they hope to do that this year,” Jeter said.

Jeter was the team’s honorary captain for the game.

Derek Jeter is Michigan's honorary captain for their game against Texas today He's on the sidelines with Matthew McConaughey 👀 (via @DerekJeter) pic.twitter.com/muBWWpLUrL — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2024

Jeter, in his defense, went on to note that the cast should await the result of the game before they praised his speech to the locker room.

While it’s not Jeter’s fault, the Wolverines didn’t his back on the field, losing to the Longhorns, 31-12, at home in the program’s first loss since 2023. Many observers on social media placed Michigan’s performance on losing its former spymaster general in Connor Stalions.

Nevertheless, the Wolverines fell to 1-1 on the season and will fast the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home in Week 3 action on Saturday.