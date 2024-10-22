Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Early in her career, Taylor Swift was seen as an artist that appealed almost exclusively to young girls.

Apparently, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter still thinks that’s the case.

Derek Jeter no longer player plays, retiring from the New York Yankees in 2014. But he does serve as an analyst for Fox from time to time along with former teammate Alex Rodriguez and former rival David Ortiz.

This week, Jeter had a day off from his Fox coverage. When he returned to the analysts’ desk, he was asked how he spent his day off.

His response to the question served as a clear shot to both his colleagues and Taylor Swift.

“I took my girls to the Taylor Swift concert,” Jeter explained.

“I got a chance to hang out with a bunch of teenagers and toddlers. Very similar to what I do here at Fox.”

It’s worth noting that Swift now has a much wider appeal than younger girls. She is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time before she has even reached the age of 35 years old – that doesn’t happen if teenage girls are the only ones interested in her music.

Her music has also matured a lot in her lyrics in recent years as she writes more about adult themes and does not always use the cleanest of language in her songs.

So it seems that this is a bit of a mischaracterization from Jeter.

[Fox]