With a loss to the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox have officially made the wrong kind of Major League Baseball history.

According to ESPN, Saturday’s loss officially gave the White Sox the most losses in franchise history, even though there is still a full month of the season remaining – meaning, 25 more games that they could possibly lose.

“The White Sox (31-106) dropped their ninth straight to match their mark, set in 1970, for most defeats in a season. Chicago is 4-35 since the All-Star break and on track to break the modern major league record for most losses — 120 by the expansion 1962 Mets,” ESPN wrote on Saturday.

“According to ESPN Stats & Information, the White Sox’s winning percentage of just .226 also puts them on pace to finish with the worst winning percentage in American League history, which would beat out the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics’ record-low .235 winning percentage.”

It’s been a historically bad season for the White Sox so far this year, and it’s on pace to just keep getting worse.

The only good news for the team is that there are only 25 more games remaining until their season comes to a merciful end and they can begin preparing for next year.

