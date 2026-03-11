Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA catcher Cal Raleigh against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh addressed the noise surrounding his relationship with teammate Randy Arozarena, which started when Arozarena unleashed a vulgar rant after Raleigh wouldn’t shake his hand at home plate as the two faced each other in the World Baseball Classic.

“I love Randy, I do,” Raleigh told reporters, according to FOX. “I hate that this is a thing. There’s no beef. When we get back to Seattle, he’s my brother. We’re family. I already reached out to him, so, you know, it’s just a competitive environment, and I know he would want the same for me when we’re on the team in playoff baseball.”