News emerged on Monday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Thus, Major League Baseball stepped in and suspended the longtime outfielder for 80 games.

Mike Rodriguez first reported the news of Profar’s suspension.

Breaking News: According to my sources, Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for some substances banned by the MLB and will be suspended. #Braves #JuricksonProfar pic.twitter.com/80rDocJBtG — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) March 31, 2025

“Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for some substances banned by the MLB and will be suspended,” Rodriguez said. ESPN’s Jeff Passan later confirmed and corroborated that report.

Profar issued a statement (via Molly Knight on Bluesky) after the news emerged and apologized to his Braves teammates.

Profar has been in the baseball mix for over 20 years. He first appeared on everyone’s radar when he and the island nation of Curaçao won the Little League World Series in 2004. They made it back in 2005, but the Hawaii team representing the United States ended their repeat chance in dramatic fashion.

Profar then joined Major League Baseball in 2009, signing with the Texas Rangers. Profar played for the Rangers for several seasons and has also played for the Oakland Athletics, the San Diego Padres twice, the Colorado Rockies and, of course, the Braves.

Atlanta acquired Profar this offseason, but now obviously, things have been thrown into flux. An 80-game suspension would mean Profar would be back before the end of the year. However, MLB’s policy bars players who are suspended for PED use from the MLB Playoffs. So even if the Braves decided they wanted to part ways, he can’t help another team right now.

It’s a difficult situation, but one that, as always, seems very avoidable.