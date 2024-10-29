New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out in the 9th inning during Game 2 of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are struggling mightily in the World Series.

The Yanks are down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers and a large part of their struggles has been the disappearing act this postseason from star player Aaron Judge. Now, there’s context to Judge’s struggles that are going to leave Yankees fans disgusted.

“Aaron Judge Batting Average 2024 postseason: .140 Lou Gehrig Batting Average in 1939 with ALS: .143,” one prominent Twitter account revealed on Monday night, comparing Judge to the MLB legend who contracted the debilitating disease.

Fans could hardly believe it.

“Judge’s postseason batting average: .140 His wife’s BAC from her DUI in Arizona in 2020: .150,” one person responded on Twitter.

“Yo that takes the cake bro,” one fan added.

“You sir, win the internet for today,” one fan added.

It’s a horrible look for Judge and the Yankees, who claim to be one of the best franchises in a long time but haven’t had much tangible success lately, even as one of the league’s most consistent big spenders. Of course, the series isn’t over yet, despite New York being down 3-0. The Boston Red Sox managed to climb out of the same hole. Against who you might ask? None other than these New York Yankees.