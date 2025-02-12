Feb 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks with media during a press conference as spring training starts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees hope to win the 2025 World Series. If the Pinstripes win their 28th World Series title, their manager wants them to handle things differently from how they went this past year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers soundly defeated the Yankees in a five-game World Series this past Fall. LA took it to the Yankees in more ways than one. Trash talk arose from the Dodgers’ side after they won.

While they certainly earned it, the Yankees have seemingly felt a way about it this offseason. The manager Boone spoke out this week as the team prepares for Spring Training down in Tampa.

“The reality is we didn’t play our best in the series and they won, so they had that right to say whatever. Hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class,” Boone said.

“But the reality is it’s a great team,” he added on the Dodgers. “It’s a great organization with a lot of great people that I happen to know and respect, too. So a few people sounding off isn’t necessarily how I would want to draw it up.”

Obviously, the Yankees would have loved to have been in that position. And it’s fair to say that if they did, their voices would have no doubt been heard too.

The pursuit of ‘class’ in sports is often a fruitless endeavor. But, here we are anyway.

The Yankees will begin their quest for a 28th title this spring.