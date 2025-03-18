Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 MLB season is just around the corner, with opening day set for March 27. Baseball is a notoriously hard sport to predict due to the all of the statistically variance game to the game, but that isn’t stopping us from trying. Here are some predictions for how things will unfold over the course of the upcoming season.

The Chicago White Sox will be even worse

The Chicago White Sox made history last season, for all of the wrong reasons. As recently as 2021, White Sox entered the season hopeful that the team had a legit chance of winning the AL Central and making a run at the World Series. 2024 killed the last of any such hopes. The Sox went 41-121 on the season, good for the most losses suffered by any MLB team in the history of the league.

Unfortunately for White Sox fans, there’s not a lot of reason to hope things will improve. If anything, the Sox should be significantly worse in 2025, as hard as that is to imagine. The Sox have already traded away pitcher Garrett Crochet, one of their few bright spots from last season and the certainly don’t have an impressive lineup on paper.

It’ll be interesting to see how ugly things end up getting on the south side of Chicago.

Shohei Ohtani will repeat as NL MVP

This one is pretty self explanatory. There hasn’t been anyone In the history of baseball that can impact the game like he does. Ohtani is not only a devastating hitter in the batter’s box, but he’s also clinical from the bump as a pitcher. Coupling those two things together mean that there isn’t really any way for other players to replicate Ohtani’s production, and his WAR accumulated from pitching and hitting will likely indicate that.

As long as Ohtani remains healthy there’s no reason he shouldn’t be heavily favored to bring home the NL MVP award again, and if he does the Los Angeles Dodgers should also be in great shape to repeat as World Series Champions.

Mike Trout will win AL MVP

Now for one of Ohtani’s old running mates from his days with the Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout. Before Ohtani’s ascendance, Trout was widely and just about unanimously regarded as the best player in the MLB. Unfortunatley, Trout’s body hasn’t allowed him to keep up his stellar levels of performance over the course of the season.

The Angels appear to have a plan for this though. The franchise has decided to move Trout’s position from center field to right field. This will require Trout to cover significantly less ground in the outfield when the Angels are fielding, which should serve to reduce the wear and tear on Trout’s body, which means there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to hold his world class form in the batter’s box over the course of the entire 162 game season.

It’ll be interesting to revisit this list as the season unfolds over the summer.