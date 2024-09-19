Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One of the sports mediasphere’s biggest names is stepping down.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, known for breaking NBA news on social media, has stepped down from his post. Wojnarowski, who goes by Woj, is starting a new career as the GM of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Woj’s retirement was met with kind wishes and congratulations across social media, but one of his former colleagues dished on some of the more sinister parts of Woj’s job.

NFL insider and draft expert Adam Schefter talked in an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today about what the job actually entails and how all-consuming it can be.

“He wanted his life back. He didn’t want to have to work on holidays. He didn’t want to be away from more family gatherings,” Schefter said, according to the New York Post.

“He didn’t want to have to, as we had to do in the past, take a shower with your phone up against the shower door so you can see a text that’s coming in, or take your phone with you to the urinal and hold it in one hand while you take care of your business in the other. That’s the life that we live. And that was the life he chose not to do any longer because it takes over your life.”

“You can’t kind of do the job. You have to live the job and he was done living the job. He wants to go live his life and work for a school and give back to younger athletes.”

Clearly, Woj was under more stress than the public realized. It’ll be interesting to see if he can be successful at St. Bonaventure and keep his life stress-free.

