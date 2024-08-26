Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The start of high school football is supposed to be a time of celebration. But for one community in Alabama, it’s now a time of tragedy after a high school quarterback has died as a result of a head injury sustained during his team’s season-opening game on Friday.

Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier suffered a head injury during the third quarter of his team’s 30-22 win against Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama. He was airlifted by helicopter to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver confirmed the news to Fox News and offered a statement mourning the loss of the young athlete.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most important, a Christ follower,” Oliver said.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers’ extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

Morgan Academy is “suspending” all school activities in the coming week to mourn Tellier’s passing.

[Fox News]