Tiger Woods at the 8th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024.

Tiger Woods is one of the most beloved figures in American Sports. After overcoming mountains of personal struggles, the golfer managed to make it back to the top of the sports world, winning the 2019 Masters in a moment that united the country.

However, Woods has struggled to get back to the top of the golf world, as his body has started to fail him, forcing him to pick and choose which tournaments he is capable of competing in, and even causing him to struggle when he can compete.

Now, Woods will have to overcome not just physical setbacks, but another personal one as well.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh,” Woods shared on Twitter.

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Following the news, even President Donald Trump reached out to Woods.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website.

Fans also reacted on social media to the tragic news.

“Crazy she was just in the crowd at the TGL event. Rest in peace Kultida Woods. She raised the goat, and by doing so, contributed to changing the landscape of golf forever,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I pray you find peace in the midst of your grief. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, by the mercy of God, rest in peace and rise in Christ. Amen,” one fan added.

“So sorry Tiger Woods…I remember seeing her watch you when you were young…..she always had those beautiful eyes of pride of you….her cute little smile said so much…sending prayers and a hug,” another fan added.

Hopefully, Woods takes as long as he needs to mourn.