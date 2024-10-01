Tiger Woods at the 8th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024.

Justin Thomas did not hold back the details he had with golf legend Tiger Woods during a dicey moment at the President’s Cup.

“It was in the alternate shot, and I just made like an eight-footer for birdie to stay tied in the match. We were in a really good match,” Thomas explained, according to Mirror. “So I had 16 tee shot, and it’s this brutal hole.”

“It’s this very narrow dog-leg left, and it just gradually dog legs the whole way. And I like to fade the ball off the tee, and there’s this damn tree that’s right off of the tee on the left that’s just right in my window … it’s a big point in the match. I need to get this ball in play.”

“I have the greatest iron player on planet earth on my team, but it’s such a long hole, I can’t hit an iron because it’s like a driver/five-iron kind of par four. And I never really ask Tiger anything in terms of layups or whatever it is, and that’s what makes him such a great partner. He’s just like, ‘look, you go play, I’ll go play, I’ll let you know if I need anything’.

“I call Tiger over. He’s like, ‘What? ‘ I’m like, ‘I mean, is there anything, like, this tee shot’s not very comfortable for me. Like, do you care if you’re further back or…”

Woods was blunt in his response.

“I don’t care what I have in, just put me in the ——- fairway.”

Thomas laughed off the interaction though.

“I was like, ‘Okay, that doesn’t make it any easier, but I appreciate it, partner. So I just teed down a low driver and hit like a little junior draw, and somehow hit the fairway… I’ll never forget that.”

It’s good to know that despite his recent struggles with his health, Tiger still has his sense of humor.

[Mirror]