Professional golfer Tiger Woods started his day with a drive down the 10th fairway during the first day of play in the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky. on May 16, 2024

Tiger Woods won’t play in the upcoming Genesis Invitational, the legendary golfer announced on Monday.

Woods, citing his mother’s death, announced his decision not to play in the upcoming event that will help kick off the 2025 PGA season.

Woods made the announcement on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods admitted. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” he added.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing,” Woods said.

Woods’ mother, Kultida Woods, passed away six days ago.

As ESPN wrote, The Genesis Invitational helps to benefit Woods’ TGR Foundation, a foundation used to help benefit children all over.

Tiger is one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game. Woods has won 15 Major championships, three behind the great Jack Nicklaus for the most all time. His last major championship came in a dramatic Masters Tournament win in 2019. Even six years later, Woods’ name still carries plenty of weight and significance around the game. He’s simply one of the most transcendent athletes of his era.

Best wishes to Tiger Woods and his family as they continue to grieve.