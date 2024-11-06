Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been trying to come to terms on an agreement to unify the two leagues, and it sounds like Rory McIlroy thinks that Donald Trump might be able to help.

With Donald Trump elected as the next president of the United States this week, Rory McIlroy seems to think that will help negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit,” McIlroy added. “So we’ll see.”

In a separate interview, McIlroy was then asked about Trump’s claim that he could secure a deal in 15 minutes.

In his response, McIlroy did not hold back as he made it very clear just how smart he thinks Trump and his friends are, particularly Elon Musk.

“He might be able to,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

“Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?

“But I think as the President of the United States again, he’s probably got bigger things to focus on than golf.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Trump will not officially take office until January.

We’ll have to see if he indeed helps get a deal done.

[The Independent]