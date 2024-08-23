Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Balionis has blossomed into quite the star reporter for CBS Sports over the years. But when she first started her career, she admitted that she “lost a lot of sleep” because of how nervous she was for her interview with golf legend Tiger Woods.

During a recent question and answer session with Links Magazine, Amanda Balionis was asked which “athlete or personality you’ve been the most nervous to interview,” and she did not hesitate in her response, saying that her legs were “shaking uncontrollably from nervousness” while she was interviewing Tiger Woods.

“Tiger Woods, for sure. When I started with PGATour.com, I think Tiger was my second-ever sit-down interview. I’m very thankful the camera angle was from the waist up; my legs were shaking uncontrollably from nervousness. I lost a lot of sleep before that interview,” Balionis said during the interview with Links Magazine.

Obviously, Balionis has since become a star herself and regularly interviews some of the biggest stars in golf. But it sounds like she will always remember that first one-on-one interview with the 15-time major winner.

Balionis began her work on the PGA Tour in 2011 and has been with CBS Sports since back in 2017.

[New York Post]