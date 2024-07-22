Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary professional golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were longtime rivals against each other while they competed on the PGA Tour, but they don’t compete against each other anywhere near as often now that Mickelson is playing with LIV Golf instead. But it sounds like they’re at least still cordial with each other.

The two legendary golfers faced off against each other at The Open Championship this week, and Phil Mickelson revealed that the two of them did indeed greet each other, though they did not have time to “sit there and chat” as Mickelson explained on Sunday.

“We said hi,” Mickelson said after the tournament according to the Golf Channel. “Yeah, we said hi, but we were both preparing. It’s not like we’re going to sit there and chat. But we said hello, yeah.”

While both Woods and Mickelson are undeniably legends of the sport, neither one of them fared particularly well at the tournament last weekend. Woods missed the cut entirely, shooting +14 through the first two rounds of the tournament. Mickelson, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 60th place, shooting +11 in the tournament.

The two of them will not compete against each other again until next season.

