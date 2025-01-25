Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 15th tee during the completion of the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

The United States is home to some of the most iconic and prestigious golf courses in the world. These courses are not only known for their beauty and challenging layouts, but also for their rich history and the prestigious tournaments they host.

Here are 10 of the most renowned:

1. Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Georgia)

Perhaps the most famous golf course in the world, Augusta National is home to the Masters Tournament, one of golf’s four major championships. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts in 1933, this course is renowned for its stunning beauty, particularly during the spring when the azaleas are in bloom. It’s an exclusive, private club, and getting an invitation to play is a rare and coveted honor. Tiger Woods naturally refers to Augusta as his favorite.

2. Pinehurst No. 2 (Pinehurst, North Carolina)

Designed by the legendary Donald Ross, Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most celebrated courses in the United States. It has numerous major tournaments, including the U.S. Open multiple times. The course is famous for its turtleback greens and challenging layout, which demands precision and strategy. Pinehurst is also part of a larger golf resort, making it a favorite destination for serious golfers.

3. Pebble Beach Golf Links (Pebble Beach, California)

Located on the stunning Pacific coast, Pebble Beach is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world. It’s hosted the U.S. Open several times and is often ranked among the top public courses. The course’s signature holes, particularly those along the cliffs overlooking the ocean, make it a must-play for golf enthusiasts. Pebble Beach is also part of a famous golf resort, attracting golfers from around the globe.

4. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Southampton, New York)

Founded in 1891, Shinnecock Hills is one of the oldest golf courses in the U.S. and has hosted multiple U.S. Opens. The course is known for its challenging layout and its strong connection to the history of American golf. Located in the Hamptons, it combines a traditional design with a rugged, natural landscape that challenges even the best players.

5. Winged Foot Golf Club (Mamaroneck, New York)

Speaking of historic gems, Winged Foot has a reputation for being one of the toughest courses in the country. Designed by A.W. Tillinghast, it has hosted the U.S. Open multiple times and is known for its unforgiving rough and difficult greens. Winged Foot’s challenging design makes it a favorite of golfers who enjoy a tough test of skill.

Many golfers have openly admitted their frustrations with the course. Dave Hill said they should “plow it up and start over.”

6. Oakmont Country Club (Oakmont, Pennsylvania)

Oakmont is a classic course that’s hosted more U.S. Opens than any other course in the country. Its famous features include deep bunkers and fast, surging greens. The course’s traditional design and reputation as one of the most difficult in the world make it a favorite among purists. It’s a no-frills, straightforward course that demands precision and focus.

7. Merion Golf Club (Ardmore, Pennsylvania)

Merion has a storied history and has hosted several major championships, including the U.S. Open. The course is famous for its iconic East Course, with its challenging layout, narrow fairways, and strategic bunkers. The club is also known for its unique “wicker basket” flagsticks, which are an instantly recognizable feature of the course.

8. Baltusrol Golf Club (Springfield, New Jersey)

Baltusrol’s Lower Course has hosted the U.S. Open multiple times and is known for its challenging yet fair layout. The course was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and is considered one of the premier courses in the Northeast. Baltusrol is also home to some of golf’s most prestigious tournaments and is a favorite for major events.

9. The National Golf Links of America (Southampton, New York)

A quintessential example of classic American golf, the National Golf Links of America is an exclusive, members-only club that has been an integral part of the golf world since it opened in 1909. Designed by Charles B. Macdonald, the course is known for its strategic layout and beautiful design, featuring a variety of holes that borrow elements from famous courses in the United Kingdom.

10. Whistling Straits (Kohler, Wisconsin)

This dramatic, links-style course along Lake Michigan is known for its stunning views and challenging layout. Designed by Pete Dye, Whistling Straits has hosted major championships, including the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. The course’s tough, windswept design makes it one of the most challenging and visually unique golf courses in the U.S.