Back in December, golf superstar Jon Rahm became the latest big-name star to leave the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf, taking a pretty massive sum of money to lure him away. But based on a recent report, it sounds like he is very much regretting that decision.

According to what Golf Digest described as an anonymous “tour insider,” Jon Rahm regrets the decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and would give the money back and rejoin the PGA Tour immediately if he could.

“I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough,” the source told the publication. “Now there are only four times a year when he’s playing that anybody is remotely interested.”

The source described the move as a “bad miscalculation” from the golf superstar.

“He thought his stature in the game was secure no matter where he was playing, and it was a bad miscalculation,” the source said.

If this is true, Rahm will obviously be hoping for a sort of alliance or merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to happen sooner rather than later.

[Golf Digest]