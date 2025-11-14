Nov 13, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Kai Trump hits a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of The ANNIKA golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nepotism has long been a large problem in the United States, and it appears to only be getting worse. Typically, people think if Corporate America and executives handing jobs to their children, but nowadays, it has even crept its way into professional sports, which should be a meritocracy more than other industry.

Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers sparked outrage when they sacrificed one of their roster spots for Bronny James, the son of star forward LeBron James, despite having serious championship aspirations and Bronny never showing in high school or college that he had what it took to be an NBA talent.

Now, we have another nepotism storm brewing at the highest level of golf. The granddaughter of United States President Donald Trump, Kai Trump, recently made her LPGA debut, despite never really showcasing the requisite talent to compete against the best in the world, and as expected, she clearly didn’t have what it took to win and finished horribly.

18-year-old Kai Trump shoots a 13-over 83 in her LPGA debut. pic.twitter.com/4VWQumyEtu — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 13, 2025

At this point, Kai would be better off quitting and letting her grandfather give her a job in politics. Fans reacted to her miserable showing on social media.

“Sponsors invite, I think she’s now realizing that the standard on the LPGA Tour is way higher than she herself imagine,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Now this is a DEI hire,” someone else added.

“Absurd charade. Webb Simpson himself has not gotten an exemption this ridiculous. DFL by four shots, which is actually pretty good for an above-average high school player getting nepo’d into the event by someone who got the medal of freedom from her grandpa a day after January 6,” one fan added.

It’s clear as day that Kai can’t cut it at the highest level of the sport.