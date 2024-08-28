Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Golf superstar Jon Rahm accepted an absolutely massive payment to leave the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf. But according to one recent report, it sounds like he is very much regretting that decision.

Jon Rahm officially joined LIV Golf on Dec. 8 2023, but a recent report from Golf Digest claimed that Jon Rahm now sees the decision to leave the PGA Tour as a mistake, claiming that he would return the money and return to the PGA Tour in a heartbeat if he could.

“I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the [check] fast enough,” a tour insider told the publication.

While Rahm did get a life-changing amount of money to join the Saudi-backed league, the source claims that he is not necessarily happy with the competition that he is facing on the LIV Golf circuit.

“Now there are only four times a year when he’s playing that anybody is remotely interested,” the source said. “He thought his stature in the game was secure no matter where he was playing, and it was a bad miscalculation.”

Needless to say, it sounds like he’s not exactly happy.

[Golf Digest]