Jon Rahm Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Back in December, Jon Rahm became the latest PGA Tour superstar to defect to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. But it sounds like Rahm is now very much regretting that decision and would much prefer to return to the PGA Tour.

In a recent report, Golf Digest cited a “veteran tour insider” who told the outlet that Jon Rahm is now experiencing deep regret about his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, describing it as a “bad miscalculation” on Rahm’s part.

“I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough,” the insider told Golf Digest. “Now there are only four times a year when he’s playing that anybody is remotely interested. He thought his stature in the game was secure no matter where he was playing, and it was a bad miscalculation.”

Obviously, this is some pretty horrible news for Rahm just a few months into his career on the Saudi-backed tour, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see whether or not things improve for Rahm in the coming months and weeks.

