Back in December, Jon Rahm became the latest PGA Tour superstar to defect to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. But it sounds like Rahm is now very much regretting that decision and would much prefer to return to the PGA Tour.

In a recent report, Golf Digest cited a “veteran tour insider” who told the outlet that Jon Rahm is now experiencing deep regret about his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, describing it as a “bad miscalculation” on Rahm’s part.

“I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough,” the insider told Golf Digest. “Now there are only four times a year when he’s playing that anybody is remotely interested. He thought his stature in the game was secure no matter where he was playing, and it was a bad miscalculation.”

Obviously, this is some pretty horrible news for Rahm just a few months into his career on the Saudi-backed tour, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Say what?

It was there for all to see. This will have the Liv bots scrambling to come up with some nonsense. https://t.co/0T3OGdPZzj — Amit Mohindra (@amitmoh) August 16, 2024

We don’t talk about John Rahm’s fall to irrelevance enough. https://t.co/Pvr5gkOM76 — Dave Christison (@dave_christison) August 16, 2024

Good. It was well documented before Jon that LIV guys weren’t getting eyeballs. This just further proves the point, don’t feel bad at all. Positive side is not as many cameras on Jon as he gets bigger and bigger. Projecting another size up on polo and pants by next year. https://t.co/nzm2dsbWYo — Pranveet Patel (@PranveetPatel) August 16, 2024

LIV golf won't be a thing in 5 years. No one cares about it. I caddie at a nice course and get people from all over the country and since LIV started I haven't heard ONE person talk about it or seen a "team" hat or anything. I've literally never had one conversation about it. https://t.co/k7JMxIwO2u — Matthew Westhoff (@mjwesthoff) August 17, 2024

We’ll have to see whether or not things improve for Rahm in the coming months and weeks.

