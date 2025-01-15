Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Iconic golf superstar John Daly had a bit of a medical scare this week as he revealed that he had emergency surgery.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, John Daly revealed that he had emergency surgery on his hand, though he expects to be back on the golf course in “no time.”

“Emergency hand surgery… thankful (it) went great and Doc McClimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!” Daly posted.

“Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting em again soon! Thx for all of the messages,” Daly said in a separate post.

It’s not clear why exactly Daly was forced to have emergency surgery, but he seems to be in good spirits and optimistic about his recovery.

Over the years, Daly became a fan-favorite due to his eccentricity, his exceptionally long backswing, and his unique attire on the golf course.

During his playing career, Daly has five PGA Tour victories which includes two major championship wins.

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the British Open in 1995. His last win on the PGA Tour was at the Buick Invitational in 2004.

We’ll have to see when Daly is able to return to golf.