Donald Trump is under fire by current, past and potential customers for the new cost of playing the iconic Turnberry in Scotland.

According to social media reports, golfers will need to pay £1,000, the equivalent of $1283, to play 18 holes.

The price drops to £545, or $699, if golfers wait until after 1 p.m. to hit the links.

Those prices, even with the discount, didn’t sit well with customers, according to social media quotes compiled by The Daily Mail.

“£1,000 for 18 holes. That’s over £55 per hole. Insanity,” wrote one user on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X.

“Glad I’ve played it twice already. Won’t be a third time,” X user Arthur MacMillan wrote.

“Maybe an ‘open’ course should be open to all, not just the super-rich,” another user wrote on the platform.

“Maybe a ceiling price, appreciate will be expensive but this is just exclusive, and not in a good way,” one golf fan posted.

Another user pointed to the tepid weather of the United Kingdom:”‘In the UK, where the weather can be horrendous in the height of ‘summer,’ it’s really hard to justify anything north of the £150-200.

“And even at those prices, they should be the top courses that pros play at etc.”

One user drew attention to the increased prices since 2016, writing, “Ooft. I played it just after it reopened in 2016 and it was ‘only’ £250.”

Trump, nor the Trump Organization, immediately responded to the comments.

Trump Turnberry has hosted four Open Championships, with a new drive from the sport’s stakeholders for the iconic tournament to return to the Trump-owned links.

