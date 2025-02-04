Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office, but he still remains an ardent sports fan. In fact, Pro Football Talk reported that Trump will be attending the Super Bowl on Sunday, making him the first sitting President to ever attend the event.

As much of a Football fan as Trump is, he is also an avid lover of golf. He owns multiple courses and plays himself when he has the time.

As such, Trump has built relationships with many professional golfers. Among those golfers is none other than Tiger Woods, so it should’ve come as no surprise when the president sent Woods a message following a tragedy in the golfer’s family.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!” Trump said on his Truth Social website.

Fans reacted to Trump’s words on social media.

“This is more important to you than the plane crash,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Rest in (peace) but quit using stuff like this to gain peoples support and political gain,” one person added.

“I’m very sorry to hear this, losing a mother is very heartbreaking,” another person wrote.

Hopefully, Woods and his family is given the time he needs to grieve.