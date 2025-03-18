Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former United States President Donald Trump is a passionate golfer who has spent countless hours on his many golf courses over the years. However, it sure sounded like he announced his retirement from his favorite sport this week – at least when it comes to competitive play.

This weekend, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he had once again emerged victorious in the Golf Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida. However, while celebrating his latest victory, he made a notable admission—hinting that this may have been his final time competing in the championship.

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!” Trump shared in his post on Truth Social over the weekend.

It remains unclear why Trump suggested this would likely be his final appearance in the tournament. However, at 78 years old, he is undoubtedly not in the same physical shape as he once was, so there’s a chance that played a role in his decision.

Even if he does cut back on playing, it’s unlikely that Trump will walk away from the game entirely. After all, he owns 16 golf courses worldwide, including 12 in the United States, two in Scotland, one in Ireland, and one in the UAE.

Additionally, Trump has been actively involved in efforts to bring professional golf back together, working to broker a deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Just last month, after taking office, he even hosted a meeting at the White House between the rival golf organizations.