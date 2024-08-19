Former President Donald Trump watches from a hospitality suite on the eighteenth green during the second round of LIV Golf Washington, D.C. golf tournament Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
As the 2024 presidential election heats up between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s pretty clear that Trump is not exactly running short on money based on his latest financial records.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Donald Trump saw a staggering $513 in income from his golf courses and other properties – though he also has tens of millions of dollars of “liabilities and debts.”

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed $513 million in income from US resort and residential properties including his Doral, Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs, plus tens of millions of dollars of liabilities and debts related to legal troubles,” Bloomberg said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The figures come from a 265-page filing obtained by Bloomberg which shows profits on everything from Trump’s vast real estate portfolio to cryptocurrency to holdings in the eponymous media company that owns Truth Social.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Trump is raking in so much money, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Of course, Trump is also facing quite a few pending legal battles which could turn out to be quite expensive.

[Bloomberg]

