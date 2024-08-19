Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 presidential election heats up between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s pretty clear that Trump is not exactly running short on money based on his latest financial records.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Donald Trump saw a staggering $513 in income from his golf courses and other properties – though he also has tens of millions of dollars of “liabilities and debts.”

“Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed $513 million in income from US resort and residential properties including his Doral, Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs, plus tens of millions of dollars of liabilities and debts related to legal troubles,” Bloomberg said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The figures come from a 265-page filing obtained by Bloomberg which shows profits on everything from Trump’s vast real estate portfolio to cryptocurrency to holdings in the eponymous media company that owns Truth Social.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Trump is raking in so much money, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Thank god for that campaign cash to pay all his legal bills — HODC (@DC_hoda) August 16, 2024

The man has money 💰 People need to stop acting like the man is broke. He’s far from it. — Malcolm Adamz (@malcolmadamz) August 16, 2024

"plus tens of millions of dollars of liabilities and debts related to legal troubles." You spelled hundreds of millions wrong. — Mr Neutron (@The_MrNeutron) August 16, 2024

Good to know. Hopefully, @realDonaldTrump will never say that he understands the economic travails of the ordinary American. He doesn't know what it's like to work at McDonald's like @VP. — TRC (@curiouseisset) August 16, 2024

I'm willing to bet Trump is conflating business revenue with personal income. How much money would his businesses have to throw off to generate that kind of money for him as personal income? $5 billion? https://t.co/jFgwOIfMMd — Ryan 🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@creativelytired) August 16, 2024

Of course, Trump is also facing quite a few pending legal battles which could turn out to be quite expensive.

