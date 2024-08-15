Former President Donald Trump during the debate on June 27, 2024, at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

Former president Donald Trump has been an avid golfer before, during and after his presidency.

And while he’s unarguably a very good player for a man in his golden years, allegations of cheating on the golf course have followed him as well. Former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly even wrote an entire book detailing the many ways former groupmates have detailed how Trump cheats on the golf course.

Trump, of course, is currently locked in a hotly contested battle to return to the Oval Office. He faces Vice President Kamala Harris, who has brought a renewed energy to the Democratic campaign after President Joe Biden stepped aside.

Given the tightening of the race, every vote will matter. And the Anti-Psychopath PAC has appeared to hit Trump outside two of his most prestigious golf properties.

We just put up these billboards around Trump’s golf courses in Doral and Bedminster. pic.twitter.com/IICt4n3IqC — Anti-Psychopath PAC (@PsychoPAC24) August 12, 2024

“We just put up these billboards around Trump’s golf courses in Doral and Bedminster,” the PAC wrote on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X.

Conservative commenter George Conway, whose wife, Kelly Anne Conway, has advised past Trump presidential campaigns, went scorched-earth on the former president.

“He cheats at golf. He cheats on wives,” Conway wrote in a tweet highlighted by the Anti-Psycopaths PAC.

“He cheats on his financials. He cheats at elections. He cheats at everything, against anybody, whenever he can. Not just a little, but to a pathological degree. Trump cheats. And we are here to remind the electorate—and him—of that fact.”