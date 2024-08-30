Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Jan. 6 insurrection and attack on the United States Capitol was a dark moment in our nation’s history, but a golf course owned by Donald Trump will be hosting an event honoring the criminals involved in the riots and helping raise funds for their legal fees.

According to a report from Alan Feuer of the New York Times, Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey is hosting an event called “The J6 Awards Gala” to honor and support those involved in the Jan. 6 riots.

“A nonprofit organization that supports people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to hold a legal fund-raiser for the rioters next month at former President Donald J. Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, N.J,” Feuer wrote for the New York Times.

“The event — billed as the J6 Awards Gala and hosted by the Stand in the Gap Foundation — is scheduled to take place at the golf club on Sept. 5, according to an online announcement, with tickets costing up to $50,000 for a table for 12. The money is being raised to pay for legal fees for those being prosecuted for their roles on Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol to protest Mr. Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.”

It’s worth noting that while Trump is listed as an “invited guest speaker,” the New York Times reported that he will not speak at the event.

[New York Times]