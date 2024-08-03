Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Gary Player hits his tee shot in the honorary starters ceremony during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golf legend Gary Player is out with a statement urging Open officials to stop being “unfair and cruel” to former president Donald Trump.

Player wants to restore Turnberry, a Scottish golf course owned by Trump, back onto the Championship rota, according to a report from Ben Parsons of bunkered.

“It must come back,” Player told bunkered at Lustica Bay in Montenegro. “Fairness in life. Some might say Donald Trump did… what about every other President? They all did something wrong. Not only Donald Trump.

“Every one of them. It says in the Bible: Forgive us of our trespasses as we forgive them that trespass against us.

“It’s wrong and its cruel and its unfair not to have The Open go back to Turnberry because its the best golf course. That and Carnoustie. Carnoustie and Trump Turnberry are the two best golf courses in Scotland.”

Trump, as the report also noted, awarded the nine-time major champion with a Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest civilian honor in the United States—in 2021.

Player revealed he keeps in constant contact with Trump, who himself has been an avid golfer before, during and after his presidency.

“I walked into Trump Turnberry the other day – by the way, he’s made great investments in Scotland,” Player said. “I play golf with him almost every three weeks. He’s a very nice man and the stuff I read about him I can’t believe. I read about the opposition saying ‘he’s going to ruin democracy’. He’s going to improve our democracy, not ruin it.”

