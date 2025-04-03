Melina Mara-Pool via Imagn Images

Donald Trump is having a busy week, to say the least. On Wednesday, Trump held an address where he announced his complete plans to place tariffs on foreign countries.

Unfortunately, in response to the Trump’s tariffs announcement, the United States stock market is crashing. Working class people are feeling the brunt of the pressure as they watch their retirement accounts shrink in real time.

However, Trump himself isn’t staying in Washington to see what he can do to fix things. Instead, it appears he more focused on a Saudi Arabian golf event.

“After launching economic chaos and uncertainty with his tariffs, Trump now heads to FL for the rest of the week to host a Saudi-owned LIV golf tournament,” reported Meidas Touch’s Ron Filipkowski on Thursday morning.

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Of course he will. Off the charts levels of narcissistic, delusional lack of empathy. In his mind, he’s changed the world and can now relax by cheating at some golf,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Literally why the White House is saying they won’t negotiate on tariffs (he’s not available at the moment),” added someone else.

“This century’s Let Them Eat Cake Moment. Are we at a 1789 or 1776 Stage yet? I feel like a new Anti MAGA Revolution is at hand!” one person added.

Hopefully, Trump gets back to Washington soon to help clean up the mess he has made.