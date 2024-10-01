Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Hurricane Helene has devastated the American Southeast. According to Athlon Sports, the hurricane has killed at least 56 people and millions are without power.

The hurricane, categorized as a Category 4 storm, caused mass destruction in its path. The sports world hasn’t been able to avoid Helene’s wreckage either.

Golf fans especially have been concerned about the extent of the damage Augusta National Golf Course would suffer at the hands of the storm.

The course is the famous home of the Masters Tournament, in Augusta Georgia.

Unfortunately, Augusta National Golf Course was in the storm’s path and took a lot of damage on Friday through the day and night.

On Saturday, things began to clear up and a drone was able to capture the scope of the damage. The footage was shared on Twitter, although it may be tough for diehard golf fans to watch.

🚨🚁⛳️#NEW: Drone footage shows the devastation to Augusta National’s Magnolia Lane (video via MrHushpuppy / YouTube) pic.twitter.com/uhKifmThZ4 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 28, 2024

The bulk of the video focuses on Magnolia Lane, which is where the athletes enter the course. Several trees have been felled and tree limbs are scattered over the grounds.

The fortunate part of the situation is that the next Masters Tournament doesn’t begin until April, giving the grounds crew plenty of time to the course back into shape in time for the event.

It’ll be worth paying attention to as restoration takes place. Hopefully, Augusta will look good as new by April.

[Athlon]