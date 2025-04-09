Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is enjoying his second career as a game analyst after winning seven Super Bowls as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s playing career was so successful that FOX assumed he’d be just as great at anything he did.

The Network awarded Brady a contract worth $37.5 million a year and elevated him to the No. 1 analyst role, despite him having no prior experience, demoting Greg Olsen to the No. 2 spot. Now, there’s some embarrassing news around the situation.

Olsen was nominated for his third Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst after winning the award the last two years. Brady, on the other hand, wasn’t nominated at all.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Aikman should win the award out of that mix, in my opinion. Seems the least encumbered, which wasn’t always the case w/ him. I like Olsen but I think people get a little carried away w/ assessing him as terrific. To me he’s solid/above average. Brady got better as the yr went on,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Well duh Brady wasn’t good and generally Olsen is. By quality Olsen should be 1 amd Tom 2. Tom is awkward in his delivery he isn’t enjoyable to listen too,” someone else wrote.

“If Tom Brady would have been nominated, what little shred of credibility the Emmys had would have been gone. Congrats to Greg Olsen, who earned his nomination,” wrote another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Olsen can regain the network’s No. 1 spot.