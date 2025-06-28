Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Davis, the majority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, welcomed legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady into the franchise’s ownership group last year and has been open about Brady’s involvement in helping to build a winning culture in the desert.

The new head coach and general manager for the franchise, Pete Carroll and John Spytek, have also spoken glowingly about Brady’s impact on the organization. However, Brady himself has downplayed his role when speaking publicly about it.

“Well, I’m just a limited partner, so Mark’s the boss,” Brady said recently, according to the team’s official website. “And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions.

“I’m there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.”

Brady didn’t peel back the curtain on his day-to-day work with the team, but said that he’s loved the job Carroll and Spytek have done so far in their first offseason with the Raiders.

“They’ve worked together very well, and there’s a lot of decisions that are made,” he said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March, and April, when no one’s really watching. They’ve been hard at work.

“And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You’ve got to work hard at it, and it’s all earned, and we’ve got a tough division. There’s a lot of good opponents we face. But it’s going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”

Brady said the Raiders have a great group in place working to turn things around.

“And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field,” Brady said. “We’ve got a great group of people. I love Mark. He’s done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built.

“Pete is new this year; he’s got a big role to play,” Brady added. “And so does John Spytek. And we’re trying to do the right things every day. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”