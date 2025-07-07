Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are determined to return to the playoffs and prove that franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has what it takes to transform the franchise into a year-in and year-out title contender. A large part of that means surrounding Lawrence with adequate weapons.

To that end, Jacksonville boasts an ascendant talent in Brian Thomas Jr. and the second overall draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter. The Jags also added a new wide receiver this offseason in Dyami Brown, who new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen sees having a bigger role in Jacksonville than he did in his previous four seasons with the Washington Commanders.

“You look at somebody that’s able to attack the field at all three levels,” Coen said of Brown, according to Pro Football Talk. “He can go down the field on the post, in the ‘go,’ in the pylons and be the top shelf, but also you can throw him a screen and he can go and do something with it.

“I can’t coach that. I can’t coach you to go and make three people miss after you’ve caught the ball. . . . That’s what he can do. Hopefully, he’ll be able to help us at all three levels. He’s hungry. He’s coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that.”

Brown showed late in the Commanders’ season last year that he has what it takes to be a difference-maker in big games. The wideout caught 14 passes for 229 yards in the Commanders’ three playoff games.

The Jaguars are looking to see him build on his capstone performances to the 2024 season.

“You didn’t really see him work the intermediate that much [in Washington], and I think over the course of this spring, Trevor [Lawrence] and him have gained a little bit of a chemistry on some of those intermediate in-breakers, curls, maybe ‘out’ cuts,” Coen said.

“Part of the selling point to have him come here was, ‘Man, we really want to continue to diversify your route tree and have you do more. You’re not just a screen, jet sweep, vertical threat.’”