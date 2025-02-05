Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has been going through a series of cost-cutting maneuvers since the return of Bob Iger as the CEO of Disney, the sports network’s parent company. For several months ESPN has undergone massive layoffs, which were explained as a necessary part of balancing budgets, layoffs, and the changing sports, media, and entertainment world.

Several well-known faces found themselves without jobs, including Robert Griffin III, Zach Lowe, and Sam Ponder. Curiously, Iger himself has made more money as those under him lose their jobs.

“Disney CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation for the 2024 fiscal year climbed to $41.1 million, according to a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday – a 30% increase compared to his $31.6 million package in fiscal 2023,” reported Deadline.

“The 2024 pay package included a $1 million salary, $18.25 million in stock awards, $12 million in option awards, $7.22 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $495,142 reflecting a change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings, and $2,145,767 in ‘other’ compensation, including $523,685 in personal air travel and $1.44 million in security costs.”

Now another longtime star has lost his job. “Longtime ESPN Radio personality Kevin Winter let go in ‘cost-cutting’ move,” reported Awful Announcing.

“And yet they give Jason Kelce a late night show. Yeah that’s why I only listen to a chosen few on the network. And really just watch live sports. I listen to XM now more than ESPN radio,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“ESPN chooses to cut actual trained professionals to hire ex jocks with high school diplomas and hand them huge salaries and call them analysts. They offer nothing in terms of quality and do nothing but cover for players,” another fan added.

“One of the best at what he does in sports media. Even better person. Looking forward to seeing what his next act is. He won’t be out long,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Winter will land on his feet.