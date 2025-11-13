Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

YouTube TV subscribers have been incensed about the standoff between Disney and YouTube TV, as it has resulted in the removal of all Disney programming from the live television service, including all ESPN channels.

While these disputes have happened before, this has already gone on for much longer than the previous instances. Unfortunately for the laypeople involved, it doesn’t appear as if the dispute is ending anytime soon, either.

“We’re ready to go as long as they want to,” Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said Thursday, according to Sports Business Journal.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also talked about the situation on Thursday, in the same earnings call.

“The deal we have proposed is equal to or better than what other large distributors have already agreed to,” Iger said.

“We are not trying to break any new ground. While we have been working tirelessly to close this deal and restore our content to their platform, it is imperative that we make sure we agree to a deal that reflects the value that we deliver, which both YouTube and Alphabet have told us is greater than the value of any other provider.

“The offer that is on the table is commencing with details that were already struck with distributors larger than they are.”