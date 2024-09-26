Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Jason Kelce both work for ESPN, but that did not stop Russo from absolutely blasting Kelce in a rant on Wednesday.

During his regular appearance on First Take on Wednesday, Russo made it very clear how much he dislikes the New Heights podcast Jason Kelce does with his brother Travis Kelce. He also made it clear that he has already seen enough of Jason Kelce on ESPN.

“They’re gonna get mad at me,” Russo began. “I’m gonna say it anyway because I feel like it. I’m in one of those moods. I think we’ve all seen plenty of Jason Kelce in the last few weeks, would you agree?”

Russo was referring to when Kelce made his ESPN debut last week when the Atlanta Falcons upset the Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in Philadelphia.

Needless to say, this opinion did not receive support from his colleagues.

Molly Qerim and Jeff Saturday quickly pushed back on the comment while Stephen A. Smith “I happen to like Jason Kelce a great deal.”

But Russo pushed even harder as he tried to get Smith to say whether or not he’s seen too much of Jason Kelce on ESPN.

“Yes or no?!” Russo said. “Yes or no?! They put him in the booth in the Philadelphia game against Atlanta! Yes or no?!”

Clearly, Russo did not seem worried about backlash from ESPN.

[Awful Announcing]