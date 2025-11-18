Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stephen A. Smith , American sports television personality, waves to the crowd while walking the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For as long as just about anyone can remember, Stephen A. Smith has been the biggest presence and personality on ESPN. The boisterous Smith has outlasted both Skip Bayless and Max Kellerman, his former co-hosts on ESPN’s First Take, at the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

However, many fans have become increasingly frustrated and tired of what has become, in the opinion of many, Smith’s overgrown presence on the network, especially as he delves deeper and deeper into politics (and even hints at a 2028 presidential run as the Democratic candidate).

Politics aside, Smith’s sports coverage has become the source of frustration for fans, especially when it comes to the NBA. In the eyes of many, Smith’s ego has led him to believe that he is responsible for the star power and celebrity of some of the game’s biggest stars, and he also seems to feel as if he is as big a star himself.

Those fans likely weren’t thrilled earlier this year when Smith signed a hefty $105 million extension with ESPN. However, they received some welcome news on Monday, as ESPN announced its permanent cast moving forward for NBA Countdown, which Smith has been a participant on for over 20 years, but is no longer included as a cast member.

Fans reacted to Smith being done on NBA Countdown on social media.

“There were always better options and with NBC & Amazon raising the bar it was high time ESPN moved accordingly,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No loss if that’s true. He knows next to nothing about sports and is there only for controversial takes and comic effect,” someone else added.

“More time for him to focus on his new passion: right-wing political grifting,” another person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Smith appears on less ESPN programming as he gets deeper and deeper into politics.