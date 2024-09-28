Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 and star tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop megastar Taylor Swift for over a year.

Things are going well for Travis Kelce, but he’s still human and has guilty pleasures like all of us do. One of those pleasures? A show that includes his girlfriend’s best friend Blake Lively.

On an episode of his podcast, New Heights, with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis was asked what show he considered a guilty pleasure and didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” Travis said, per Daily Jang.

Jason was surprised and said that liking the teenage drama was embarrassing, but Travis defended himself.

“It’s so good, though. If you watched it, you can get in deep,” Travis said.

“It’s a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking [bad] on each other,” Travis said in an attempt to summarize the show for his brother.

“I don’t care. You can’t judge me, dude. It is what it is.”

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Travis is such a big supporter of Lively’s work. He’s also supported his girlfriend’s friend in her dispute with Justin Baldoni over their It Ends with Us film. Whatever it takes to keep Taylor happy.

