Tim Tebow doesn’t play football these days, but that doesn’t mean he’s left the public eye. And it certainly doesn’t mean he is shying away from his faith.
The former Florida Gator and Denver Bronco made an appearance at the second annual Brazos Valley Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning and did not hold back on his relationship with Jesus Christ.
“We’re not here for the legend of Jesus Christ, we’re here for the truth of Jesus Christ,” Tebow told the audience, per The Eagle.
Tebow talked about praying with his teammates on the eve of playing in the National Championship in his Florida days.
“At that moment we were so nervous, and our anxiety was so high. We were going to the Lord because it was a time of need, and we wanted something. The mistake that I made is I thought what we needed was a championship when actually what we really just needed was him.
“He demonstrated the greatest form of love, to lay down his life. When we show up today, hopefully, most importantly not because we want something but because we need something and that something is King Jesus.”
Tebow also spoke about an experience he shared with Tom Petty on a racing track.
It was important for Tebow that the attendees left the event with confidence in their relationship with Jesus.
“Yes, I do want things, but most importantly we need to know that we need, not just something but someone, and that is the King. And hopefully, when we leave, we leave with confidence in who that King is.”
In a time when many people let money and success change them and lead them away from their morals, Tebow is a welcome breath of fresh air. Nothing has shaken him from his morals or values, which are clearly rooted in his Christian faith.