Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation Tim Tebow speaks on the sideline during pre-game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Tebow doesn’t play football these days, but that doesn’t mean he’s left the public eye. And it certainly doesn’t mean he is shying away from his faith.

The former Florida Gator and Denver Bronco made an appearance at the second annual Brazos Valley Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning and did not hold back on his relationship with Jesus Christ.

“We’re not here for the legend of Jesus Christ, we’re here for the truth of Jesus Christ,” Tebow told the audience, per The Eagle.

Tebow talked about praying with his teammates on the eve of playing in the National Championship in his Florida days.

“At that moment we were so nervous, and our anxiety was so high. We were going to the Lord because it was a time of need, and we wanted something. The mistake that I made is I thought what we needed was a championship when actually what we really just needed was him.

“He demonstrated the greatest form of love, to lay down his life. When we show up today, hopefully, most importantly not because we want something but because we need something and that something is King Jesus.”

Tebow also spoke about an experience he shared with Tom Petty on a racing track.

“It was a surreal opportunity where I was literally in the car in what many racing fans would say is a masterpiece of a race car and the King is driving with me giving me instructions,” he said. “I still have that car. And do you know the greatest thing that car reminded me of? King Jesus. Because when I was on my way to destruction, King Jesus showed up and took me from destruction into a masterpiece. Not because I earned it or deserved it, not because that car earned it or deserved it, but that’s because of who our king is. While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. That’s who our king is. “When we say yes to King Jesus, he changes everything from the inside out, but he also never leaves us or forsakes us so we can keep our eyes on what he’s called us to do,” he said.

It was important for Tebow that the attendees left the event with confidence in their relationship with Jesus.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Yes, I do want things, but most importantly we need to know that we need, not just something but someone, and that is the King. And hopefully, when we leave, we leave with confidence in who that King is.”

In a time when many people let money and success change them and lead them away from their morals, Tebow is a welcome breath of fresh air. Nothing has shaken him from his morals or values, which are clearly rooted in his Christian faith.

[The Eagle]