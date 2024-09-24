Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce are America’s “it couple,” but everything might be coming to a close.

The Chiefs are 3-0 as they chase their third straight Super Bowl title, but not everyone in the locker room is seeing the sort of success they’d like. Kelce has gotten off to a poor start for his lofty standards, and it’s starting to take its toll on him.

Kelce has been seen looking dejected on the sidelines almost to the point of tears, and there’s speculation that his lifestyle with Swift has left him out of shape and unprepared for the season.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay went as far as to suggest that the time he has spent with Taylor Swift has left him unprepared for the season.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape? That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world? That he’s drinking…going to the U.S. Open, he’s got cocktails in…” McShay said.

“What I do know is: I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being, Ryan,” McShay continued. “And everyone’s like, ‘We gotta get him the ball. Why isn’t he part of the offense? The defense is double-covering (him).’ Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce, the coverage and the respect he gets is the same; the athlete is not.

“Now, is he gonna work himself into the shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will. He’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s one of the best to ever do it. And he still finds a way to make a play or two here or there, and shows up in close moments. But, he’s not the same guy right now. Look at him, just look at his face!

“There’s no debating that his body type is different. He’s not in the same shape. He’s not the same. I don’t see the same explosiveness. I see him wearing down a bit in game. It’s OK; he’ll work himself back into the shape. It’s not the first guy ever who’s not like quite in the elite shape that he was. And now you’re sitting here and you’re defending him, too. Is there some kind of message I’m not getting from the league that you’re not allowed to say he’s not in the same shape, he’s not able to produce at the highest level right now? And he’ll probably work himself back into shape by Week 8, 9, 10 this season. Are we not allowed to say that?”

Many are wondering what it’s going to take for the NFL star to get back to his usual self on the field. Players sometimes start the season out of shape and play themselves into it as the season unfolds, but Kelce isn’t like most players.

Is there a chance that Kelce ends things with the pop star in order to focus on football and make sure that he ends his career on his terms?

If it comes to this, it’ll be a devastating blow not only to Taylor Swift but also to many of her fans who have enjoyed seeing the singer happy after enduring so much heartbreak in her life.

Kelce and Swift have remained tight-lipped about any potential strain the tight end’s struggles have put on the relationship, but it’s hard to imagine it’s not seriously complicating things.

Hopefully, Kelce is able to turn things around before it comes to this. The Chiefs next game is Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.