A lot has changed for Taylor Swift over the past year as she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and completed her record-breaking Eras Tour. But it seems like she has changed her physical appearance quite a bit, too.

This week, a Reddit user shared two photos of Taylor Swift taken about a year apart. In the photos, Swift’s face has a drastically different shape, suggesting that she has received cosmetic surgery at some point over the past year.

Swift’s face now looks much more elongated than it did a year ago, her chin protrudes more, her lips are fuller, and her cheeks are more sunken in.

The photos quickly went viral, sparking hundreds of responses from fans in the Reddit thread.

“She was a pretty girl. Why she felt the need to go plastic, I’ll never know,” one person wrote in the thread.

“Off the bat I can see: lip fillers, jaw fillers, cheek fillers, face lift, botox, nose reduction/rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, possible chin lipo or buccal fat removal… and that’s just from looking at these two comparisons,” another person added.

“The lip filler is really obvious here,” someone else said.

“That’s the same person?” another person asked.

“I always thought she was so naturally pretty and probably around 2014 she started getting significant plastic surgery which over time has altered her appearance for the worst. I’m sure there’s a lot of pressure but at the same time, she doesn’t have to bow to it. I feel like it’s more her stage dad pressuring her to have all these surgeries,” someone else added.

“There’s no way that’s the same person, right? Right???” someone else asked.

Swift has never confirmed that she receives cosmetic surgery, but these photos certainly seem to suggest it.

