This week, renowned French musical artist and producer DJ Snake made waves when he said during an interview that Taylor Swift would be featured on rapper Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album. However, when the album “GNX” was released on Friday evening, Swift was not featured on any of the tracks.

The claim from DJ Snake made sense considering the album was produced by Jack Antonoff, who has co-written and produced songs on all of her albums for more than a decade. Additionally, Kendrick and Taylor previously collaborated on her song “Bad Blood” for her “Reputation” album back in 2017.

However, despite the report from DJ Snake and the connections between Taylor and Kendrick, she was not featured in any of Kendrick’s songs, and fans were not happy about it.

However, some speculated that there’s a chance Kendrick will be featured on Swift’s upcoming re-record of her “Reputation” album, instead.

“Kendrick about to be on Taylor’s reputation,” one fan speculated.

“Plz god be a secret deluxe version she on,” another fan said.

“count ur days dj snake,” another fan added.

“so either she’s in the deluxe, he’s in rep tv or that [guy] lied,” someone else.

“Guess we can call him a snake,” added a fan.

“Dj snake will pay for lying,” someone else wrote.

This is obviously some brutal news for fans who were hoping to hear a collaboration between the two music legends.

[Taylor Swift Charts]