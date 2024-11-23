Taylor Swift and Donald Trump

Taylor Swift and Donald Trump have very different political views, but in a shocking turn of events, it sounds like they both have nearly identical plans to make money from their supporters.

This week, both Donald Trump and Taylor Swift released special guitars for their fans to purchase.

Trump rolled out the “Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar,” an electric model emblazoned with an American flag and eagle on the body, and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan inlaid into the neck.

The guitars are available in both acoustic and electric styles for $1,250 and $1,500, respectively. Trump is also offering the “Presidential” and “God Bless the USA” models and “Signature Edition” guitars which cost $10,000 and also include Trump’s signature.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, released several acoustic guitars in the style of her various “Eras,” each at a $399 price point.

Needless to say, it’s pretty shocking that both Swift and Trump are offering the same products, and the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Incredibly funny that Taylor Swift and Trump are running the exact same grift right now,” one person wrote on social media regarding the guitars.

“I get what you’re saying here and while I’m no Swifty, hers are actually at a decent price point in today’s market,” another person added.

“Miss Americana and the heartbreak prince,” another person joked.

“At least Trump knows how to play guitar,” someone else joked.

“Almost every single person in America suffers from the exact same type of brain,” another person added.

“I would love to see someone review these guitars,” someone else said.

They may have very different views on the world, but they have very similar business ideas.

